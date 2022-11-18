Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.