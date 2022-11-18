Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,799 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.7% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 549,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 192,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 116.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,583 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $8.75 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

