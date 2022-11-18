Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $818,000 Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.