Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.42.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

