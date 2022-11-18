Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,475,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.23.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

