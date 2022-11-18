Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 107.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.4 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($73.20) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($49.48) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

