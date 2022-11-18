Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,493.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,538.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,465.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,806.95.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

