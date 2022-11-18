Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,420.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,560.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,175.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

