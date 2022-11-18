Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 3.8 %

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $31,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,421.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

