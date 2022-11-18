African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

AGAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

