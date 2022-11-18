Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $144.44 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.