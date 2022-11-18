Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of ABNB opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

