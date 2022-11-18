Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $25,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 302.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 401,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

