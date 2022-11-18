Alliance Global Partners Comments on Cresco Labs Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRLBF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $942.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $9.32.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

