Alphonse Valbrune Sells 29,752 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CWAN opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.50 and a beta of 0.31. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,631,000 after buying an additional 201,309 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after buying an additional 540,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

