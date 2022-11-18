AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 419,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,465,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

