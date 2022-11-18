American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

