American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

