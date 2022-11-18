Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $321.57 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.62 and its 200-day moving average is $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,678 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

