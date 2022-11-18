AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

NYSE:AME opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

