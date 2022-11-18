Analysts Set Expectations for Kellogg’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Kellogg in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 29.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.