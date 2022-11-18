Analysts Set Expectations for Kellogg’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Kellogg in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.03 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 29.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

