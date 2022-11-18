Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 276,612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

