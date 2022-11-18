Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Aramark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

