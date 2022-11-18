Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,832 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $269,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 169.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

