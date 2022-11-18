Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.36.

NYSE:AJG opened at $190.27 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

