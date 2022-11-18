Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2,554.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Ashland Price Performance
Shares of ASH stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ashland
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashland (ASH)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.