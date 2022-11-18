Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2,554.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

