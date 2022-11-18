AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Up 2.5%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.72. 323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
AssetMark Financial Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.