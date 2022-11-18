AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Up 2.5%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.72. 323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

