AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $6.76 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

