Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,260 shares of company stock worth $27,760,878. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $121.69 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

