Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 104,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

