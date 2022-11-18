AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

AZO opened at $2,420.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,175.49. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

