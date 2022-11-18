B. Riley Weighs in on GAN Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for GAN in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for GAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GAN to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

GAN opened at $1.38 on Friday. GAN has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GAN by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,110,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GAN by 692.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GAN by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in GAN by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

