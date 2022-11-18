Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 14.20.
Backblaze Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of BLZE opened at 4.15 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 3.96 and a 52 week high of 31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.90 and a 200-day moving average of 5.74.
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
