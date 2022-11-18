Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 14.20.

Backblaze Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BLZE opened at 4.15 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 3.96 and a 52 week high of 31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.90 and a 200-day moving average of 5.74.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

About Backblaze

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Backblaze by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

