Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

PFM opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

