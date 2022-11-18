Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stepan by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Stock Down 1.0 %

Stepan stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stepan has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $126.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

