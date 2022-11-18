Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,830,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,463 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

