Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $69.13.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
