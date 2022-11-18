Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,236 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,098 shares of company stock worth $5,054,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

