Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Global Payments by 14.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Shares of GPN opened at $97.66 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

