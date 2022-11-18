Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 836 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.