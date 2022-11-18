Barclays Lowers Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $12.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

