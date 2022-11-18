Barclays Lowers Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $12.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

