Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Barfresh Food Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

