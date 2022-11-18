Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 79.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,285 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.57 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

