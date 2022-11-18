Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Major Shareholder Sells $166,072.32 in Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $166,072.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 10th, Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,040 shares of Beam Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $79,546.80.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of Beam Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $83,241.90.

Beam Global stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Beam Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beam Global to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

