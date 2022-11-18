Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Holdings Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000.

BIG stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $520.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently -66.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

