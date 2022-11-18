Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) dropped 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 9,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 954,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $520.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -66.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

