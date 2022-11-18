BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 8,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,318,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

The firm has a market cap of $639.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

