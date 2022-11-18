Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Biogen by 24.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $302.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.70. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $305.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.