BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 332.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
BIOLASE Price Performance
BIOLASE stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.