BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 332.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOLASE stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BIOLASE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.