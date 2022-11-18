Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 18,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 22.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth $494,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 210.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 170,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 115,747 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 58.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,180,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 435,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 121.45%. Research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

